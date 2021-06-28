      Weather Alert

Illinois Driver’s License And ID Expiration Dates Extended Until 2022

Jun 28, 2021 @ 2:34pm
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Illinois secretary of state’s office is extending the expiration dates again for driver’s license and identification cards. The deadline was previously extended to August 1. Now, expired licenses and ID cards are good until January 1 of 2022. The extension does not include a commercial driver’s license and CDL learner’s permit. Secretary of State facilities are open statewide. Several services can be handled online including renewing a license plate sticker, renewing a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers, and renewing a valid ID for those between the ages of 22 and 64.

