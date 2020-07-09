      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois Driver’s License, Registration Expiration Dates Extended

Jul 9, 2020 @ 8:40am
Secretary of State Driver Services Facility Joliet/md

Illinois residents will have an extra month to renew driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations. The Secretary of State announced yesterday that expiration dates on driver’s licenses and license plate stickers are being extended. Recently expired licenses will be valid through November 1st. The extension also applies to state IDs. Officials say the extension is intended to continue the practice of social distancing, especially during a current heatwave.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington