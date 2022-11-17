Illinois Drivers Reminded To Be Prepared For Winter Weather Conditions
November 17, 2022 12:03PM CST
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Illinois officials are reminding drivers to be prepared for winter weather conditions. Planning and preparation is needed more than ever due to a nationwide shortage of commercial vehicle drivers that is impacting staffing levels on winter operations teams throughout Illinois and the Midwest. In the coming months, Illinois drivers should practice basic winter driving skills and build extra time into their schedules, even when roads appear to be clear.