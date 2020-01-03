Illinois Drivers Will Pay More In 2020
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
It’s now more expensive for drivers in Illinois. The new year brought a couple of new charges for drivers. Illinois will now charge 151-dollars to renew most license plates, it was 101-dollars in 2019. Electric car drivers will pay even more. The cost for their license plate renewal jumped from 35 dollars every other year to 248 dollars as of January 1st. And people who are trading-in a car will see a new tax. Lawmakers lowered the tax threshold for used cars from 20 thousand-dollars last year, down to 10 thousand-dollars this year.