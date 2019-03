A man walks on a flooded street Friday, July 14, 2017, in Gurnee, Ill. Illinois officials said Friday that several thousand buildings have been affected by "unprecedented" flooding north of Chicago, and the damage is expected to worsen this weekend as water flows down rivers into the state from Wisconsin. (AP Photo/G-Jun Yam)

Do not wait for the local creek or river to start to rise to call your insurance agent. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is reminding people to check their flood insurance, or get flood insurance, as soon as possible. It takes 30 days for a policy to go into place. IEMA says standard homeowners insurance does not cover flood damage, and emergency government aid won’t help most homeowners.