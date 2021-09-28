Illinois Emergency Rule Requires Tracking Healthcare Worker Vaccinations, Test Results

An Illinois emergency rule is requiring that all health workers’ COVID-19 vaccinations and test results be tracked. The Illinois Department of Public Health filed the rule with the Secretary of State’s office at the end of the first week of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s vaccine mandate. The new rule was intended to ensure that vaccination mandates are met and that needed testing takes place. The record keeping applies to hospitals, assisted living centers, skilled nursing facilities, sheltered care facilities, veterans homes, and other health care facilities licensed by the state.