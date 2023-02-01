1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Ending COVID Public Health Emergency May 11

February 1, 2023 12:02PM CST
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Illinois will end its COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11th.  The end date aligns the state with the federal government’s decision to end the national public health emergency.  Illinois joined 12 other states and the Department of Health and Human Services in declaring a public health emergency at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 9th, 2020.  The proclamation allowed for federal reimbursement for state response costs and the use of the State Disaster Relief Fund.

