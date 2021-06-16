Illinois EPA Alleges Environmental Violations By Chemtool Plant

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is alleging environmental violations by the Chemtool plant in Rockton. The Illinois EPA is calling on the state Attorney General to take action against the plant to stop the release of chemicals in the air. The agency says pollution released into the air by the massive fire burning at the plant violates state environmental regulations. The agency also wants the plant to provide them with documents indicating the cause of the fire and the amount of air contaminants released because of the fire.
Meanwhile, officials say a massive fire at Rockton’s Chemtool plant is contained. Rockton Fire Protection District Chief Kirk Wilson says an industrial fire crew from Louisiana dug trenches to block runoff into the Rock River, and foam was used to douse the flames. Wilson says hot spots in the fire could burn for several days but will not be spreading to other areas. Chief Wilson says no runoff into the Rock River has been detected.