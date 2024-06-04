1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois EPA Cautions About Harmful Algal Blooms To People And Pets

June 4, 2024 6:52AM CDT
Share
Illinois EPA Cautions About Harmful Algal Blooms To People And Pets
Keep pets away from harmful algal blooms on and near Illinois waterways./dd

The Illinois EPA and health department are reminding people to use caution in Illinois waterways this summer when harmful algal blooms.

Blue-green algae are microscopic organisms that naturally occur in lakes, streams, and ponds. Rapid and expansive growth of blue-green algae is referred to as a bloom. Some blooms produce toxic chemicals that can cause sickness or other health effects in exposed people and pets.

Popular Posts

1

Single Vehicle Crash Kills Driver From New Lenox
2

Will County Coroner Identifies Man Shot Multiple Times
3

Hanging Barricades To Prevent Trucks From Using Route 53 Are Gone
4

Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery to Host Memorial Day Ceremony
5

Illinois 126 closing at rail crossing in Plainfield

Recent Posts