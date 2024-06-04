Illinois EPA Cautions About Harmful Algal Blooms To People And Pets
June 4, 2024 6:52AM CDT
The Illinois EPA and health department are reminding people to use caution in Illinois waterways this summer when harmful algal blooms.
Blue-green algae are microscopic organisms that naturally occur in lakes, streams, and ponds. Rapid and expansive growth of blue-green algae is referred to as a bloom. Some blooms produce toxic chemicals that can cause sickness or other health effects in exposed people and pets.