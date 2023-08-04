Illinois Establishing Farm to Foodbank Program in Illinois
August 4, 2023 12:55PM CDT
Illinois is establishing the Illinois Farm to Food Bank Program. The program will expand resources for food bank systems across the state while supporting local farmers. The measure creates mechanisms for acquiring and distributing fresh fruits, vegetables, meat and poultry, dairy, and eggs to organizations providing free food for those in need. The program initially began as a pilot in 2021 with grant funding from USDA and is made permanent through this bill.