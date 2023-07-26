1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Expands Air Quality Alerts

July 26, 2023 12:03PM CDT
Share
Illinois Expands Air Quality Alerts
Haze obscures the Chicago skyline Tuesday, June 27, 2023. It’s not fog that’s blanketing the skies across the Chicago area Tuesday – it’s haze from Canadian wildfires, which, along with higher ozone levels is continuing to create low visibility conditions and lead to Air Quality Alerts throughout the area. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

Illinois officials are expanding Air Quality alert messaging statewide.  New Illinois-specific guidelines have been established for issuing air quality messages to the public to provide additional guidance for public health measures.  The Illinois EPA is incorporating all 14 sectors where air quality is forecasted in Illinois into the Air Pollution Action Day program.  These air quality messages are a call to action for residents to protect their health and for residents and businesses to reduce local contribution to air pollution.

Popular Posts

1

Another Arrest For Son of Former Will County Judge
2

Five Years After Losing Their Daughter, A Will County Judge Rules In Wrongful Death Lawsuit
3

Truck Stuck Under Overpass In Joliet
4

16-Year-Old Charged in Romeoville Homicide at Scene 75
5

Truck Slams Into Vacant House in Joliet

Recent Posts