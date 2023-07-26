Illinois Expands Air Quality Alerts
July 26, 2023 12:03PM CDT
Illinois officials are expanding Air Quality alert messaging statewide. New Illinois-specific guidelines have been established for issuing air quality messages to the public to provide additional guidance for public health measures. The Illinois EPA is incorporating all 14 sectors where air quality is forecasted in Illinois into the Air Pollution Action Day program. These air quality messages are a call to action for residents to protect their health and for residents and businesses to reduce local contribution to air pollution.