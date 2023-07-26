Illinois Expands Air Quality Alerts

Haze obscures the Chicago skyline Tuesday, June 27, 2023. It’s not fog that’s blanketing the skies across the Chicago area Tuesday – it’s haze from Canadian wildfires, which, along with higher ozone levels is continuing to create low visibility conditions and lead to Air Quality Alerts throughout the area. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

Illinois officials are expanding Air Quality alert messaging statewide. New Illinois-specific guidelines have been established for issuing air quality messages to the public to provide additional guidance for public health measures. The Illinois EPA is incorporating all 14 sectors where air quality is forecasted in Illinois into the Air Pollution Action Day program. These air quality messages are a call to action for residents to protect their health and for residents and businesses to reduce local contribution to air pollution.