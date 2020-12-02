Illinois Expecting First Vaccine Shipment In Mid-December
Governor J.B. Pritzker says the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines is expected in mid-December. About 109-thousand doses are expected in the first shipment. The first doses will go to healthcare workers, followed by long-term care workers and residents.