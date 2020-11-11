      Breaking News
Illinois Facebook Users Can Still File Settlement Claim

Nov 11, 2020 @ 12:15pm
FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo, shows the logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook says it has removed a small network of fake accounts and pages that originated in China and focused on disrupting political activity in the U.S. and several other countries. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Facebook users across Illinois can file claims to collect a payment of up to 400 dollars. That stems from a class action lawsuit filed over the social media company’s recording and storing of biometric data without consent. It resulted in a 650-million-dollar settlement, which cover users in the state who have been residents for at least six months. Claims must be filed by November 23rd. For more information, check FacebookBIPAClassAction.com.

