Illinois First-Time Unemployment Claims Increase Against National Trend

Aug 28, 2020 @ 1:41pm
In this Tuesday, May 31, 2016 photo, Illinois lawmakers press ahead on the last day of the spring legislative session inside the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. After failing again to approve a state spending plan, Rauner and Democratic leaders in the Illiniois Legislature look to move past a chaotic night and convince voters the other side is to blame for the state's enormous mess. But there's huge political risk for both sides leading up to the November election. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Illinois first-time unemployment claims are increasing, going against the national trend where claims are falling. Initial unemployment claims went up by nearly four-thousand in the state last week, while claims dropped by over 98-thousand nationwide. Governor J.B. Pritzker says the state is in the process of applying for an extra 300-dollars in state unemployment benefits provided by the federal government.

