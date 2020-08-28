Illinois First-Time Unemployment Claims Increase Against National Trend
Illinois first-time unemployment claims are increasing, going against the national trend where claims are falling. Initial unemployment claims went up by nearly four-thousand in the state last week, while claims dropped by over 98-thousand nationwide. Governor J.B. Pritzker says the state is in the process of applying for an extra 300-dollars in state unemployment benefits provided by the federal government.