Illinois Gaming Board Approves Plans for Casinos in Aurora and Joliet

April 28, 2023 2:10PM CDT
Hollywood Casino

The Illinois Gaming Board is signing off on plans for new casinos in Aurora and Joliet.  PENN Entertainment announced last fall that it is planning to relocate its Hollywood Casinos in both suburbs to new land-based facilities.  The board approved economic development proposals and property transactions for the planned relocation.  Construction, actual relocation and eventual operation of the new facilities will be subject to future IGB approvals.

