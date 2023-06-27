1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Getting $1B To Support High-Speed Internet

June 27, 2023 12:02PM CDT
Illinois Getting $1B To Support High-Speed Internet
Illinois is receiving more than one-billion-dollars in federal funding to support high-speed Internet access in the state.  The funding is through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program.  This grant will focus on delivering upgrades to ensure that every community across the state has 21st century broadband capability.  It will also be used to repair, enhance, and expand broadband for schools with a focus on K-12 education.

