Illinois GOP Congressman: Trump Must Be Removed Through 25th Amendment
Rep. Adam Kinzinger R-Ill., speaks to reporters after attending an event Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Chicago. They don't like the talk of impeachment, but there's a small and growing number of Republicans who want the Democratic-run House investigation of President Donald Trump to proceed. 'I want to know what happened," Rep. Adam Kinzinger, said Thursday. But he and some others, including moderates in tight reelection races, say Democrats went too far by starting an impeachment inquiry. (AP Photo/Noreen Nasir)
A Republican congressman is calling for the removal of President Trump through the 25th amendment. Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger told MSNBC that Trump is “unmoored” and must be replaced by Vice President Mike Pence before January 20th. That’s when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated. Kinzinger was in the Capitol when pro-Trump activists breached security and swarmed in this week. He said the President “stirred that up.” Kinzinger also accused Trump of peddling dangerous conspiracy theories. Invocation of the 25th Amendment requires consent of the vice president and the President’s Cabinet.