Illinois Government Workers Targeted In IDES Fraud
In this Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 photo, an Illinois Department of Employment Security banner hangs in their office in Springfield, Ill. An Associated Press analysis of federal statistics shows Illinois is the nation’s worst in reclaiming hundreds of millions of dollars in overpaid unemployment benefits. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Some Illinois government workers have been the target of unemployment benefit fraud. One worker in the Department of Public Health had wages garnished to recover an alleged unemployment overpayment when he never applied for or received any benefits. The worker says he has since received a refund, but he knows of over two dozen staff in his department who’ve had a similar experience. IDES officials say the agency is committed to helping victims of fraud and identity theft.