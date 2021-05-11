      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois Governor Again Says Businesses Will Decide Vaccine Passports

May 11, 2021 @ 11:42am
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Illinois’ governor says the state likely won’t require you to have a vaccine passport, but he says businesses in the state might. Governor JB Pritzker yesterday said he doesn’t support requiring people to have proof of vaccination to get back to normal. Pritzker said people may want to hang on to their cards, however, because he said private businesses may require them. The governor says the state would only get involved if the private sector asks.

Popular Posts
Shocking New Details About The Abduction And Murder Of Riley Fox On ABC's "20/20"
Gov. Pritzker Joins Lion Electric to Announce Company’s Plans to Bring First-Ever U.S. Manufacturing Facility to Illinois
Will County textile, shoe collection set for May 3-7
Diocese of Joliet Issues Statement Regarding Jeremy Hylka
Update: Fatal Single Vehicle Crash Along Route 6 in Joliet