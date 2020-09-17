Illinois Governor Asks For Federal Bailout, Again
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
Illinois Governor JB Pritkzer is asking the state’s members of Congress to find as much money as they can. Pritzker yesterday wrote a letter to Congressional leaders about Illinois’ need for anywhere between five-billion and 500-billion-dollars. The governor says Illinois will be at least five-billion-dollars short in the next state budget, and that could lead to layoffs and fewer government services.