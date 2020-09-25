Illinois Governor Blames Special Circumstances For Unemployment Backlog
In this Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 photo, an Illinois Department of Employment Security banner hangs in their office in Springfield, Ill. An Associated Press analysis of federal statistics shows Illinois is the nation’s worst in reclaiming hundreds of millions of dollars in overpaid unemployment benefits. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Illinois’ governor is blaming people with ‘special circumstances’ for the state’s unemployment backlog. Governor JB Pritzker yesterday said thousands of people are waiting for their unemployment benefits because they cannot file a claim online. The governor said people who are waiting either cannot access the state’s jobless website or need to speak to someone in person.