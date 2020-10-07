Illinois Governor Criticizes Lack Of New Stimulus Talks
FILE - In this May 22, 2020 file photo, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media, from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, in Springfield, Ill., in front of a painting painting depicting a political debate in Charleston, Ill., on Sept. 18, 1858 between Stephen A. Douglas and Abraham Lincoln. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool File)/The State Journal-Register via AP)
Illinois’ governor is once again complaining that there likely won’t be a federal bailout coming. Governor JB Pritkzer yesterday said news that there won’t be any more coronavirus stimulus talks could mean trouble for the state. Pritzker wants at least five-billion-dollars from Washington D.C. to cover the gaps in Illinois’ state budget. The governor says this shouldn’t be a red state or blue state issue. President Trump yesterday said he won’t negotiate with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi until after the election.