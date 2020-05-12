      Breaking News
Illinois Governor Defends Demand For 28 Day Decline In Coronavirus Cases

May 12, 2020 @ 2:24pm
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says he is sticking with his plan to reopen the state only after 28 days of falling coronavirus numbers. Pritzker yesterday told reporters that his plan would reopen the state at the end of May. Indiana has already reopened, while Iowa and Wisconsin are taking steps toward reopening. Pritzker says 28 days is a better time frame to judge reopening as opposed to just 14 days.

