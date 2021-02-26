Illinois Governor: State Needs Seven Billion-Dollar Federal Bailout
(Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says the state cannot make it another year without over seven-billion-dollars from Washington, D.C. The governor yesterday said that while the state budget is technically balanced, and while Illinois does have a 120-million-dollar surplus, there is no way Illinois can survive without a federal bailout. Pritzker says the state budget currently doesn’t provide what the people of Illinois need.