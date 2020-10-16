Illinois Governor Says He’d Have Paid Millions More Under Progressive Income
Gov. J.B. Pritzker outlines his plan to replace Illinois' flat-rate income tax with a graduated structure with rates ranging from 4.75 percent to 7.95 percent, depending on income, at a state Capitol news conference on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Springfield. The Democrat says his plan would generate $3.4 billion in additional revenue, make the wealthy pay more, and would keep tax bills the same or make them lower for 97 percent of filers. Only six states have flat-rate income taxes. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
Illinois’ governor says his progressive income tax would have cost him millions of more in state taxes. Governor JB Pritzker yesterday released some of his tax information. The governor says he paid six-point-seven-million-dollars in Illinois income taxes and 33 million-dollars in federal income taxes. Pritzker said he would have paid 10-and-a-half-million in state taxes under his proposed progressive income tax. The governor and his family are worth a reported three-and-a-half-billion-dollars.