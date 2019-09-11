Illinois Governor Signs Gun Control Letter To President Trump
Illinois’ governor is one of 12 Democratic governors to sign a letter demanding the federal government do more to control guns. Governor JB Pritzker and 11 others sent the letter to President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell yesterday. The letter demands the President support a red flag law, background checks for private gun sales that would cover family sales, an assault weapons ban, and tougher rules for people with guns who are declared mentally ill.