Illinois Governor Signs Landmark Gun Control Law

August 14, 2023 8:31AM CDT
(AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed into law a bill that attempts to hold firearm manufacturers accountable for gun violence. The Democratic governor spoke Saturday at a gun safety conference in Chicago before signing the Firearm Industry Responsibility Act. In addition to placing new restrictions on guns in advertising, the law allows victims of gun violence to take weapons manufacturers to court. It comes just one day after the Illinois Supreme Court upheld a law that bans the sale of assault-style rifles in the state. Opponents say the law harasses gun makers and opens the door for costly and frivolous lawsuits. Seven other states have adopted similar plans.

