Illinois is raising the age for people to legally buy tobacco. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a measure into law yesterday that raises the minimum age for tobacco and e-cigarette purchases from 18 to 21. The new law will take effect on July 1st. The law aims to stop teens and young people from getting hooked on smoking and vaping. Washington State’s governor just signed similar legislation into law and lawmakers in New York are moving towards raising the age as well.