Illinois Governor Suggests Illinois Become First In The Nation Primary
In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 photo, voters cast their ballots in Illinois primary elections at the city's new early voting super site in downtown Chicago. In Illinois, attempts by hackers in the summer of 2016 to alter voter registration information were ultimately unsuccessful, although voter data was viewed. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Illinois’ governor is suggesting that his state be the first in the nation to pick a presidential candidate. Governor JB Pritzker yesterday told reporters that Illinois is much more diverse than Iowa and New Hampshire, and has a broader cross-section of big cities and small towns. Pritzker said Illinois would be much more representative of the nation as a whole than Iowa. There are a lot of people questioning the future of the Iowa Caucuses after Monday night’s vote counting failure.