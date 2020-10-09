Illinois Governor Tests Negative Twice During Quarantine
FILE - In this May 22, 2020 file photo, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media, from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, in Springfield, Ill., in front of a painting painting depicting a political debate in Charleston, Ill., on Sept. 18, 1858 between Stephen A. Douglas and Abraham Lincoln. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool File)/The State Journal-Register via AP)
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says he’s feeling well as he finishes out the last few days of quarantine. He has been sheltering in for 14-days since September 29th when a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19. Pritzker added that he’s been tested twice for the virus since being quarantined and both tests have come back negative.