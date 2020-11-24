      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois Governor: Unemployment Fraud Massive

Nov 24, 2020 @ 12:43pm
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

No one is sure just how many scammers have been paid through Illinois’ unemployment system, but they know it is a lot. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker yesterday said the unemployment systems created to help people out of work because of the coronavirus is ripe for fraud. The state’s unemployment office says it is seeing fraud on ‘a magnitude we’ve never seen before.’ Illinois’ attorney general says they’ve gotten four-thousand calls about unemployment fraud and 850 formal, written complaints.

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Joliet City Councilman Taken to Hospital Earlier in the Week
Counterfeit Money Seized on Way to Joliet
Joliet City Councilman Resigns Effective Immediately
Armed Carjacking In Joliet Of Food Delivery Truck