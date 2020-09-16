Illinois Governor Warns Of Layoffs Without Federal Bailout
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
Illinois’ governor says thousands of people who work for the state could lose their jobs. Governor JB Pritzker yesterday once again said without federal help, Illinois will be billions of dollars short in the next state budget. The governor said the state could cut 10-percent from its payroll. Illinois lawmakers balanced the new state budget back in May with billions in borrowing and the hope that the federal government would eventually help-out.