Illinois Harvest Coincides With Farm Safety And Health Week
FILE - In this April 4, 2013, file photo, a central Illinois corn and soybean farmer cultivates his field in preparation for spring planting in Waverly, Ill. Officials say Illinois farmers had the safest season in decades last year, with a dozen farm-related fatalities. The deaths occurred between July 2012 and June 2013. The 12 deaths were the lowest number since the insurance company Country Financial began tracking the figures in 1978. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
Illinois’ harvest season is coinciding with National Farm Safety and Health Week. The Illinois Department of Labor reminds people to be cautious on the roads they will be sharing with farm equipment that may move at a different pace. Officials also say those operating farm equipment need to take care on the roads and in the fields and to always have a way out to avoid collisions.