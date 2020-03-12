Illinois Has 76 Pending Cases of COVID-19 With 25 Confirmed
Health officials and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker are confirming six new cases of COVID-19 in the state. The latest update brings the total number of patients infected with the strain of coronavirus to 25. One of the most recent cases is a Lake County man in his 50s, while the other five cases are out of Chicago. Meanwhile, Governor Pritzker is urging voters to cast a mail ballot if possible ahead of next Tuesday’s primary.
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
For the most current information, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website – COVID-19.
CDC continues to closely monitoring an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus (named COVID-19) that was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China and which continues to expand. Chinese health officials have reported thousands of infections with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in China, including outside of Hubei Province. Infections with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) also are being reported in a growing number of international locations, including the United States.
There are ongoing investigations to learn more. This is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated as it becomes available.
If you have been in China or another affected geographic area (CDC Travel Notice) in the last two weeks or know someone who may have COVID-19 AND you have symptoms, please call your health care provider so they can make arrangements for you to be assessed.
Dial 1-800-889-3931 or email DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV to have all your COVID-19 questions answered.
Persons Under Investigation (PUI) for COVID-19
|
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Illinois Test Results
|Positive (confirmed)
|25
|Negative
|266
|PUIs Pending
|76
|Total PUI
|367
Information regarding the number of persons under investigation updated on March 11, 2020.
Information to be updated daily.
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some causing illness in people, and others that circulate among animals, including camels, cats, and bats. Rarely animal coronaviruses can evolve and infect people and then spread between people.
Human coronaviruses are common throughout the world and commonly cause mild to moderate illness in people worldwide. However, the emergence of novel (new) coronaviruses, such as SARS and MERS, have been associated with more severe respiratory illness.
Page Last Reviewed: March 11, 2020
