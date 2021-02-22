Illinois Has Fully Vaccinated Over Half-Million People
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Illinois has crossed-over two milestone numbers in its coronavirus vaccination effort. The Illinois Department of Public Health yesterday said more than a half million people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and more than two million people have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. Both numbers are still relatively small when you remember that Illinois has 12 million people in the state. The IDPH says just over four percent of people in the state are now fully vaccinated.