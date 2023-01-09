1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Has Record-Setting Year for Adult Use Cannabis Sales In 2022

January 9, 2023 12:36PM CST
Share
Illinois Has Record-Setting Year for Adult Use Cannabis Sales In 2022
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Illinois is coming off a record setting year for adult use cannabis sales.  The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced that 2022 set records in all categories it tracks.  That includes number of items sold, sales totals to Illinois and out-of-state residents, and sales total by month.  For the year, Illinois adult use cannabis dispensaries sold more than one-point-five-billion-dollars worth of product, an increase of more than 12-percent from 2021.

Popular Posts

1

Westbound I-80 Is Closed Through Joliet
2

Will County Restaurant Open Since 1946 Announces Closure
3

Fatal Crash on I-55 Claims Life of Local Teen
4

Joliet Road Rage Incident Leads to Shooting
5

Man Arrested After Christmas Day Robbery in Joliet

Recent Posts