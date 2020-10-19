Illinois Health Officials Announce Over 42-Hundred New COVID-19 Cases
Illinois health officials are reporting over 42-hundred new COVID-19 cases. Officials announced the cases yesterday, along with 22 confirmed deaths. A total of over 344-thousand Illinois residents have tested positive for the virus, and more than 92-hundred have died since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile Gov. Pritzker will join local health experts to give a COVID-19 update in Murphysboro this afternoon at 2:30 pm. Several regions including Region 7 and Region 8 are over the 8% positivity rate threshold for mitigation efforts to imposed. Will and Kankakee Counties are at 8.2% and Region 8 of DuPage and Kane counties is at 8.4%.