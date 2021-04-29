      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois Health Officials Testify About Vaccine Distribution Before Legislative Committee

Apr 29, 2021 @ 11:35am
(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

The state Department of Public Health is updating legislators about their efforts to get more people vaccinated. Health Director Ngozi Ezike spoke yesterday during a House committee hearing saying doctors need a supply of the vaccine. She added that the state is providing mobile units to reach residents in urban communities and are also urging vaccination sites to welcome walk-ins.

