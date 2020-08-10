Illinois Health Organizations Backing New Mask Rules
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
Health organizations across Illinois are backing new mask rules set by the state. Illinois Public Health Association said over the weekend that it agreed with Governor Pritzker’s announcement of stiffer fines and penalties for businesses that don’t follow mask and capacity requirements. The Illinois Association of Safety Net Community Hospitals is also supporting the move, citing COVID-19’s disproportionate affect on communities of color. Businesses not enforcing the mask and capacity mandates may be fined up to 25-hundred dollars after being warned.