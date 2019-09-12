      Weather Alert

Illinois Health Professionals, Vaping Industry At Odds On Flavors Ban

Sep 12, 2019 @ 12:51pm
FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, a high school student uses a vaping device near a school campus in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. health officials are scrambling to keep e-cigarettes away from teenagers amid an epidemic of underage use. But doctors face a new dilemma: there are few effective options for weening young people off nicotine vaping devices like Juul. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Illinois health professionals and vaping industry officials are at odds over a ban on flavored e-cigarettes. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced yesterday that it will ban non-tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes. The move was called “prudent” by health professionals and “misguided” by officials in the vaping products industry.

