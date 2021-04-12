      Breaking News
Illinois Hospitality Lobbyists Say Hotels Lost 80 Percent Revenue During Closures

Apr 12, 2021 @ 11:34am
(Jordan Strauss/AP Images for Remington Hotels)

President and CEO of the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association Michael Jacobson says hotels in the state faced an 80-percent drop in revenue because of pandemic closures. Jacobson also says the state continues to lose business to states like Florida, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Missouri that have opened up more quickly. He is urging lawmakers to provide 250-million dollars in grant funding for a Hotel Job Recovery Program. Jacobson says the money would allow hotels to rehire staff laid off during the pandemic.

