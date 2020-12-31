      Breaking News
Illinois House Called Into Lame-Duck Session By Madigan

Dec 31, 2020 @ 11:26am
Illinois Speaker of the House Mike Madigan, D-Chicago, watches the proceedings from the Speaker's platform during the spring legislative session at the Bank of Springfield Center Friday, May 22, 2020. The Illinois House of Representatives is conducting their session at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Ill., instead of in their chamber in the Illinois Capitol building because it affords more space for to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

The Illinois House of Representatives is being called into lame-duck session. Speaker Michael Madigan’s Chief of Staff called House members back to the Capitol yesterday for a session to begin January 8th. The session could last at least through the 13th, when incoming members are sworn in. State senators have been told to be ready to be called back to the Capitol during the same dates, but President Don Harmon’s office has not issued an official call.

