Illinois House Democrats Previewing Goals For Remaining Session

May 7, 2021 @ 12:01pm
(Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

Illinois House Democrats are previewing their goals for the remaining legislative session. Democratic leaders provided updates yesterday on redistricting hearings, a proposal for Asian American history curriculum in schools, and a task force for statues on state property. House Majority Leader Greg Harris also said budget expectations for next year look promising because several federal relief and unemployment packages have been passed.

