      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois House Okays Vote-By-Mail, Curbside Voting Expansion

Mar 23, 2021 @ 11:51am
Vote by Mail Ballot drop box/md

Illinois lawmakers are taking the first step toward making some of 2020’s temporary voting changes permanent. The Illinois House last week okayed a plan to expand voting-by-mail, and to allow cities and counties to continue curbside voting. Both were used last fall during the coronavirus, and Democrats say both were successful. Republicans in Springfield worry that there are not enough safety guarantees in the new plan. The proposal next heads to the Illinois Senate.

Popular Posts
Illinois State Police to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols In Will County
Joliet Police Crisis Negotiators Help End Night of Terror
Joliet West Field House Vaccine Clinic Surpasses 20K Vaccines Administered
Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk Will Host Press Conference Regarding the Jefferson Street Bridge
Joliet Police Discover Guns and Drugs During Afternoon Traffic Stop