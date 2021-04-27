Illinois House Passes Immunization Registry Expansion
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
The Illinois House is advancing legislation that would expand a statewide immunization registry. The expanded database would make it easier for doctors to know which shots and vaccinations people have received as adults. The idea has some support, but Republicans oppose it on privacy grounds. The state already tracks immunizations received by children on Medicaid, but the expansion would open the database to track vaccinations for all Illinoisans.