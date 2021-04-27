      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois House Passes Immunization Registry Expansion

Apr 27, 2021 @ 11:50am
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Illinois House is advancing legislation that would expand a statewide immunization registry. The expanded database would make it easier for doctors to know which shots and vaccinations people have received as adults. The idea has some support, but Republicans oppose it on privacy grounds. The state already tracks immunizations received by children on Medicaid, but the expansion would open the database to track vaccinations for all Illinoisans.

Popular Posts
Bobcat Spotted for First Time in Southern Will County Nature Preserve
Cesar Guerrero Elected to Joliet City Council At-Large Seat
Unknown Person(s) Open Fire At Joliet Residence
Man Who Refused To Wear A Mask At Planet Fitness Gets Into Fight
Semi Accident Causes Heavy Delays on I-80 EB in Will County