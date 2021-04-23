      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois House Passes Leadership Term Limit Bill

Apr 23, 2021 @ 2:08pm
(Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

The Illinois House is advancing a bill that would implement term limits on House and Senate leadership. The House unanimously supported the proposal, which imposes ten-year limits on the Speaker of the House, Senate President, and both chambers’ minority leaders. The bill heads to the state Senate, where it is expected to receive strong bipartisan support. If Governor J.B. Pritzker signs the bill, it would take effect in January 2023.

Popular Posts
Man Arrested After Causing Disturbance at Joliet Casino
Seven Construction Projects This Summer Of Which Five Are On I-55
Bobcat Spotted for First Time in Southern Will County Nature Preserve
Lemont Man Dies Following ATV Crash
Joliet Police On The Ready For Any Potential Civil Unrest