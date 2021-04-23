Illinois House Passes Leadership Term Limit Bill
The Illinois House is advancing a bill that would implement term limits on House and Senate leadership. The House unanimously supported the proposal, which imposes ten-year limits on the Speaker of the House, Senate President, and both chambers’ minority leaders. The bill heads to the state Senate, where it is expected to receive strong bipartisan support. If Governor J.B. Pritzker signs the bill, it would take effect in January 2023.