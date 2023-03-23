Illinois House Passes Legislation To Allow Pharmacists To Sell Fentanyl Test Strips

FILE – This Aug. 2017 photo provided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Phoenix Division shows one of four containers holding some of the 30,000 fentanyl pills the agency seized in one of its bigger busts in Tempe, Ariz. As the number of U.S. overdose deaths continues to soar, states are trying to take steps to combat a flood of the drug that has proved the most lethal — illicitly produced fentanyl.(Drug Enforcement Administration via AP, File)