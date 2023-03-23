Illinois House Passes Legislation To Allow Pharmacists To Sell Fentanyl Test Strips
March 23, 2023 9:25AM CDT
Legislation that would allow pharmacists to sell fentanyl test strips over the counter has passed the Illinois House. The measure would also allow a county health department to distribute the test strips at their facilities at no cost to the recipient. The bills’ sponsor, state Rep. Tony McCombie, said the goal is to prevent overdose deaths. The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported from 2013 to 2020, overdose deaths from synthetic opioids increased by over 2,000 percent.