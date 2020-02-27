      Weather Alert

Illinois House Passes Red-Light Camera Ban

Feb 27, 2020 @ 11:56am
The Illinois House is moving forward with legislation that would ban controversial red-light cameras in many communities around the state, including in the Chicago area. A bill passed by the House yesterday would ban red-light cameras in non-home rule communities in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and Will counties. Non-home rule communities are generally those with 25-thousand or fewer residents. The legislation now moves to the Senate. A similar measure was blocked in 2015 by former state Senator Martin Sandoval, who pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this year to accepting bribes to act as a protector in Springfield for red-light camera company SafeSpeed.

