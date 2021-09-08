      Weather Alert

Illinois House Returning To Springfield To Address Energy Bill

Sep 8, 2021 @ 12:01pm
(AP Photo/Robert Ray, File)

The Illinois House is planning to return to Springfield tomorrow to address the long-awaited energy bill. House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch called the state’s lower legislative chamber back for a session after negotiations on the legislation appeared to have moved forward. The bill includes funds for the Byron, Dresden and Braidwood nuclear plants for five years and sets the state’s clean energy goal of 100-percent by 2050 and a renewable energy goal of 50-percent by 2040. It also requires the closure of all private natural gas facilities by 2045.

Popular Posts
Teenage Skateboarder Hit And Killed By Truck In Plainfield
Charges Filed in Connection to Lockport Township Homicide
ALDI, One of America’s Fastest-Growing Retailers, Opens New Bolingbrook Store
Hammel Woods Dam removal project complete, site reopens for public use
Storm Damage Around Will County
Connect With Us Listen To Us On