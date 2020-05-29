Illinois House, Senate Pass To-Go Cocktails Bill
FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows the the Senate chamber at the State Capitol, in Springfield Ill. t was a big year in the Illinois statehouse with lawmakers ending an historic budget impasse and approving an income tax hike, overhauling how public schools get funding and allowing automatic voter registration. Now, a fresh set of 215 laws takes effect Jan. 1, 2018. The laws cover numerous topics, including the expansion of taxpayer-funded abortions, celebrating Barack Obama's presidency, allowing tax credits for private school scholarships, criminal justice reforms and a circus-related ban. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
The Illinois House and Senate have passed legislation allowing restaurants and bars to sell cocktails to-go. Those backing the proposal say it could help save businesses with liquor licenses as well as jobs. Some members of the law enforcement community oppose the measure, despite aspects of the proposal that would place labeled drinks in tamper-proof sealed containers out of the reach of drivers. The Illinois Liquor Control Commission has expressed safety and sanitation concerns with the idea.